Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Holdings Decreased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 70.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,262 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

AGIO opened at $44.61 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $49.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

