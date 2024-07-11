Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

AGIO opened at $43.49 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 1,199.26%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.47) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

