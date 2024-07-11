AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $415.50

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 415.50 ($5.32) and last traded at GBX 385 ($4.93), with a volume of 349723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398.50 ($5.10).

AJB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.74) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AJ Bell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.62) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 374.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 330.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,965.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.03), for a total transaction of £467,670 ($599,039.32). In related news, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.96), for a total transaction of £25,155 ($32,221.08). Also, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.03), for a total transaction of £467,670 ($599,039.32). 30.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

