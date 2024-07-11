Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $165.01 on Tuesday. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.73.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.01. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 73.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

