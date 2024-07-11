Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, William Blair raised shares of Alarm.com to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.83.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 63,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

