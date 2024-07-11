Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $109.00 at UBS Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $124.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.53.

Albemarle Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $96.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $90.32 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.84. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Albemarle by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,570,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,117,000 after purchasing an additional 146,450 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 112.9% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

