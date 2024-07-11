Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

