Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$6.75 and a 52-week high of C$11.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$993.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.55%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

