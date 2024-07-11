ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

ALLETE Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ALE opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38. ALLETE has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 67.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 4,157.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

