Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 1,090 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RCUS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RCUS opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

