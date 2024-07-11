Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 7,732 Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 5,212.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the first quarter worth $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.81. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $59.89.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.63. Mercury General had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

