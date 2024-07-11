Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in News were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Irenic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of News by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 5,226,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,769,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $7,919,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of News by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 193,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 108,614 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in News by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 171,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. News Co. has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

