Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 14,214 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 532.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBRT. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 690,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 50,332 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 84,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 33,567 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $12.72 on Thursday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 88.39, a current ratio of 88.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust ( NYSE:FBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 53.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

