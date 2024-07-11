Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 2,340 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Quanterix Price Performance

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $508.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.72 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Profile

(Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.