Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 3,730 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 209.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in AMERISAFE by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMSF. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Transactions at AMERISAFE

In other news, Director Michael J. Brown bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $437,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERISAFE Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

AMERISAFE Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.