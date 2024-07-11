Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 543 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Progyny alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Progyny’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGNY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGNY

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.