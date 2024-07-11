Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 543 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Progyny Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGNY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.
Insider Activity
In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
