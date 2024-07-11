Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 666 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NMI by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

