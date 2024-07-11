Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,037.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE HLX opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 2.45. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $296.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,975.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 7,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $86,792.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,471,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,219,136.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $441,975.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,264 shares of company stock worth $1,932,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

