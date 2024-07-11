Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BRT Apartments worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.49 million, a P/E ratio of 77.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

BRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on BRT Apartments from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $217,036.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,707,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,627,799.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 11,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $190,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,682,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,598,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $217,036.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,707,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,627,799.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,562 shares of company stock valued at $500,536 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

