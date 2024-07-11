Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,559 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 151.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 266,949 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 358,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2,264.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 238,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 228,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 208,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $501.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.90. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 10.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Hanmi Financial

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.