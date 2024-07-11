Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Embecta were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Embecta alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Embecta in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Embecta by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,004,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Embecta by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Embecta by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Embecta from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Embecta Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Embecta Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.24. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.59%.

Embecta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.