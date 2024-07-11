Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 3,528 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Relx by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 192.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Stock Performance

RELX opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

