Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.82. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

See Also

