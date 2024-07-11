Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 5,591 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,591 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.55 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

