Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 14,663.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flowserve

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $47.17 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

View Our Latest Report on Flowserve

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.