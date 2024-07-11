Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 17,707 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,707 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Woodward by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WWD stock opened at $176.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.04. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.25 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

