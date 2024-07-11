Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 38,836 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,836 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 772.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other Playtika news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $586,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

