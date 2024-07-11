Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 43,866 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 86.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,866 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,107,000 after buying an additional 225,893 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,037,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,042,000 after purchasing an additional 195,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,847,000 after purchasing an additional 267,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,383,000. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 534,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 69,734 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

