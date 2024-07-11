Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $242,000 Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in World Acceptance by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $125.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 15.98 and a quick ratio of 15.98. The firm has a market cap of $731.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.16. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $94.57 and a 1-year high of $160.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.74. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

World Acceptance Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

