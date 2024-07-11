Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,315 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,197,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,185,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.37. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $78.46.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $200,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

