Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given a C$59.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 target price on Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.67.

Altus Group Stock Performance

TSE:AIF opened at C$55.46 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

