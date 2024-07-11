Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AIF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.67.

Altus Group Stock Performance

TSE AIF opened at C$55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 205.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$35.29 and a 1 year high of C$55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$199.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

