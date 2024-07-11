Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$54.00 at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.67.

Altus Group Stock Performance

AIF stock opened at C$55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.37. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$35.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 205.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.85 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. Analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

