Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Get Altus Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMPS

Altus Power Stock Performance

NYSE AMPS opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $674.01 million, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altus Power will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Altus Power

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 82,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,710,998.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 82,576 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,710,998.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altus Power by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after acquiring an additional 438,845 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Altus Power by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 297,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Altus Power by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Altus Power by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.