Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $199.79 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock worth $1,169,058,874. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.38.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

