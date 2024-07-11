Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,188 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 24,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Compton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $199.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.38.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock worth $1,169,058,874. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

