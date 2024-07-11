Ameren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,268% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $71.82 on Thursday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.87. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ameren

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ameren by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.