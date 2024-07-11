American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. American Airlines Group traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 20840273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

