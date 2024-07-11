Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) & Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Financial Survey

Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minco Capital and Amerigo Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minco Capital N/A N/A -$1.04 million ($0.04) -0.72 Amerigo Resources $157.46 million 1.31 $3.38 million ($0.01) -124.50

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Amerigo Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minco Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Minco Capital has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Minco Capital and Amerigo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Minco Capital and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minco Capital N/A -30.65% -29.49% Amerigo Resources -0.96% -1.33% -0.70%

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats Minco Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

