Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $24,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 928.6% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.89.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $440.60 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $446.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $431.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

