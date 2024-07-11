Analyzing Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) & Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY)

Banco Itau Chile Spon (NASDAQ:ITCLY – Get Free Report) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Banco Itau Chile Spon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banco Itau Chile Spon pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Banco Itau Chile Spon pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itau Chile Spon 10.54% 10.65% 0.91% Peapack-Gladstone Financial 10.11% 7.23% 0.64%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Banco Itau Chile Spon and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Itau Chile Spon and Peapack-Gladstone Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itau Chile Spon 0 0 0 0 N/A Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.24%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial is more favorable than Banco Itau Chile Spon.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Itau Chile Spon and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itau Chile Spon $3.99 billion 0.50 $423.68 million $0.66 4.70 Peapack-Gladstone Financial $216.90 million 1.82 $48.85 million $2.18 10.17

Banco Itau Chile Spon has higher revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial. Banco Itau Chile Spon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peapack-Gladstone Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats Banco Itau Chile Spon on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Itau Chile Spon

Banco Ita? Chile provides banking services principally in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction and retail, private, companies and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. Banco Ita? Chile, formerly known as Ita? Corpbanca, is based in Santiago, Chile.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers corporate and industrial (C&I) and equipment finance, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential, and consumer lending activities; treasury management services; C&I advisory services; escrow management; deposit generation; investment management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates; and commercial loan clients include business owners, professionals, retailers, contractors, and real estate investors. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties, as well as operates automated teller machines. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

