Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.07

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and traded as high as $4.64. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 494,190 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $391.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 28,297 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 51.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Stories

