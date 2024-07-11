ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $16,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS remained flat at $331.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

