AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Cut to $296.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $296.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $319.50.

NYSE:AON opened at $295.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.45 and its 200 day moving average is $301.87. AON has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that AON will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 5.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 3.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

