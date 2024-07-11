Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.61

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $4.61 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 48.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00044226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

