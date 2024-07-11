Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.25 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of ABR opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 106.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 679.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 173,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 151,561 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $6,220,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,119.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,645,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,039,000 after purchasing an additional 743,221 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

