Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) was up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.90 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.30 ($0.38). Approximately 2,268,635 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 520,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

Argentex Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.17 million, a P/E ratio of 392.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argentex Group

In other news, insider Henry Beckwith bought 5,347,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £2,406,479.40 ($3,082,463.69). 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Argentex Group Company Profile

Argentex Group PLC provides bespoke currency risk management and payment solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers spot and forward contracts, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities primarily through traditional voice broking and online alternative banking services.

