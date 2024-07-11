Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BWS Financial

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARLO. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

ARLO opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,743.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Articles

