ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 188.75 and last traded at 185.65. Approximately 3,708,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 13,116,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at 184.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 103.68.

ARM Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 138.40 and its 200 day moving average price is 117.14.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. CWM LLC raised its position in ARM by 2,314.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 86,850 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth approximately $8,043,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

