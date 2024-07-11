Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC) Trading 1.3% Higher

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $4.80. 80,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 59,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

About Armlogi

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

